SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $446,756.25 and approximately $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,748.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.50 or 0.03307341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.02120081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00426473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00898057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00515964 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.