Short Interest in HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Decreases By 92.4%

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY remained flat at $$4.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLFDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

