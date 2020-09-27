Short Interest in Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Drops By 85.7%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.