Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion PLC (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Declines By 90.6%

JD Sports Fashion PLC (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

JDDSF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

JDDSF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

