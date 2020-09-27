Short Interest in MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 94.2%

MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, and cannabis extract and related products, as well as cannabis derivatives under the brand name of MPX.

