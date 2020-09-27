Short Interest in MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 94.2%

MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. MPX International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About MPX International
