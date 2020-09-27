Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Drops By 94.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,282. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Nocopi Technologies
