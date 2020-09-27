Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Drops By 94.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NNUP stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,282. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.