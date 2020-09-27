Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

SSTK stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 257,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,948. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $851,065.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,410 shares of company stock valued at $101,154,422. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 330.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

