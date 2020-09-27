Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.