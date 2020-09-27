Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $18.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the lowest is $18.09 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $75.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.96 million to $76.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $110.15 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 408,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $317,086.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $646,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $5,759,843 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 263,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

