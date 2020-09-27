SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.