SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

