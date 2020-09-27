SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 8,616,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

