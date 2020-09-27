SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S92 opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a twelve month high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 161.84.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

