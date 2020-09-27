SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
S92 opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a twelve month high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 161.84.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
