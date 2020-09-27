SnowGem Trading Down 2.4% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $158,950.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003310 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,712,860 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,768 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

