Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $228,356.76 and $309.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025115 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003496 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004236 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

