Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €42.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.89 ($43.40).

ETR:SOW opened at €41.58 ($48.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.93. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1-year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

