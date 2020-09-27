Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaredge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.25.

SEDG opened at $200.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $1,707,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,942.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

