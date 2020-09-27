SONM (SNM) Price Down 4.8% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. SONM has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $54,191.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONM has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.37 or 0.04652146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SNM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

