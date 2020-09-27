Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $46,248.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044684 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00028742 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019706 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

