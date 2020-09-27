Spectrum Price Down 5.4% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,409.24 and $3,820.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00428051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

