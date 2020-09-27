Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 107.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.