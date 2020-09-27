SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $69.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 43,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,243,315.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,385.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after buying an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

