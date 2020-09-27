SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $69.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.
In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 43,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,243,315.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,385.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SPSC stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.