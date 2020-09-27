StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $510,591.58 and $167.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00238931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.01578104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00195770 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

