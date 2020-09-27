Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$46.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stantec from C$46.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stantec from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total value of C$183,340.65.

TSE:STN traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.03. 441,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$27.80 and a 12 month high of C$44.85.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$951.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.8182208 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

