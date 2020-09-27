Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.6%.

Shares of STWD opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

