Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $9.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

STLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 1,509,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,830. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

