Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $870,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $916,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,904 shares of company stock worth $9,645,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after buying an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 159,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

