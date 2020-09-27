Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $219,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,630.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,904 shares of company stock worth $9,645,609. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

