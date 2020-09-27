Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SYBT opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,840,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

