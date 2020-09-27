Store Capital Corp (STOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Store Capital has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

STOR stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

