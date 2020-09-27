STRAKS (STAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. STRAKS has a market cap of $15,355.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,737.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.03295392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.02112221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00428051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00902197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00515219 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

