Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.29 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinone, Binance and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00100201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00242247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.01580825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00196295 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinone, DragonEX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.