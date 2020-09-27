Super Zero (SERO) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00074311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000434 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00112882 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008354 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

