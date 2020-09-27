Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.72 on October 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Superior Plus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.