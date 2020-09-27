Swap Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market capitalization of $269,652.54 and approximately $30,781.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00241538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.01577007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00196184 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

