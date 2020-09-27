Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.46 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $3,716.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00100796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00242487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.01582614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00197872 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

