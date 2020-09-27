SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and $3.94 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04619491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.