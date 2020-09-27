Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($119.41).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €117.75 ($138.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.44. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

