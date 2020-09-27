SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SYSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $169,106,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.