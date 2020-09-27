Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

