Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $769,245.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tael has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $769,245.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.89 or 0.04622654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

