TajCoin (TAJ) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. TajCoin has a total market cap of $9,895.00 and $6.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TajCoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,765.24 or 1.00288951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00636685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.01287193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00111488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,438,839 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

