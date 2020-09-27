Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.18). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $17,128,950.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,610 shares of company stock valued at $54,796,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 906,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

