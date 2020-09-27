Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.52.

NYSE TGT opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,121 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,619. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after buying an additional 443,175 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

