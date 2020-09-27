TCASH Hits Market Cap of $105,653.44 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, TCASH has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $105,653.44 and $203,564.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001536 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000391 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000751 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

