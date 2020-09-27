TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 9th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.69 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.