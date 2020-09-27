Tecnoglass Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend by 124.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

