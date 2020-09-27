Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

