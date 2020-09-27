Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Telefonica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.