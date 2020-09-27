Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 44,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

