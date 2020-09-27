TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0607 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.50 or 0.04883149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,638,271 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.